July 17, 1954—Jan. 3, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Robert Kevin Cogan, 68, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with metastatic lung cancer, with his devoted and beloved partner, Laura Rudio, by his side.

Robert was born on July 17, 1954 in Red Bank, NJ to the late Edward J. and Anne L. Cogan. His family moved from New Jersey to Syracuse and Clifton Park, NY, before finally settling on Windy Hill in Glens Falls, NY.

Robert graduated from Glens Falls High School and worked his entire working career for the family businesses. Starting a young age with EDCO Petroleum at several family owned service stations then working the rest of his career at Econo Kwik Gas & Carwash in Warrensburg, NY.

Robert, Bob, Bobby, “Bobert” held many titles that he wore well. He had a charming magnetism to him which gave him the gift of striking up a conversation with many. Very few conversations were left undone without a laugh or smile. Throughout his younger years he spent many fun and happy times at Windy Hill with his siblings: Ellen, Nancy, and Eddie. Family gatherings and fun times were always happening there. Throughout the years Bob enjoyed boating on Lake George on the “BOB-EL” and his favorite boat “THIS IS IT!” Whether taking the family swimming, tubing, making stops at the “BIG A” or picnics with Laura and friends, it was always a good time. Bob “The King” of the driveway gatherings, enjoyed time with the neighborhood gang which always included movie/music trivia, laughing, with always a cold one being served, where his motto was “All are Welcome!”

Bob had the greatest experiences traveling with his co-pilot Missy (Laura) going to concerts, shows, rides, dinners and extended family gatherings. Many fun and exciting trips were taken with Missy, always returning with a fun story to tell after and memories to last forever. But nothing gave Bob greater pleasure than riding around in his classic cars through the years, with his arm out the window, listening to oldies music and enjoying the life he was blessed with.

Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother, Edward J. Cogan O.D., and his brother-in-law, Robert Pereless, Sr.

Left to cherish his memory are his endearing partner of 40 years, Laura Rudio; his sister, Nancy Pereless; his sister, Ellen Farley; his sister-in-law, Renee Cogan; and brother-in-law, Jeffery Farley; his nieces and nephews: Robert Peerless, Jr. (Tara), Michael Pereless (Emily), Meagan Farley (Casey Stowe), Colleen Farley, Ryan Cogan, and Elyse Cogan (Shawn Teicher); his great-nephews: Shawn, Logan and Conner Pereless, Carter and Caleb Pereless, and Reid Cogan-Teicher. He also leaves behind his loving cats: Alvin and Rocky.

The family would like to give many thanks to Dr. Christopher Mason, D.O., his nurse Barbara and Community Care Hospice Nurse, Lori Fitzgerald, R.N. for the wonderful care given throughout his journey. A special thanks to his longtime friend, Eric Semon, for always being there for him and helping whenever needed.

At Robert’s request there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Robert’s memory may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY. Please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and to view Robert’s Book of Memories.