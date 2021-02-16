Robert Kevin Baird
Nov. 4, 1953 - Feb. 11, 2021
GLENS FALLS - Robert Kevin Baird, 67, of Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Glens Falls Center. Born November 4, 1953 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Robert G. and Dorris (Hanks) Baird.
Kevin graduated from Salem Washington Academy and was a Police Officer for the Glens Falls Police Department for 22 years retiring December 28, 1996. Kevin then became a bus driver for Upstate Tours and then for Yankee Trails. He loved traveling throughout the country enjoying the scenery especially during the fall.
Kevin had many interests and hobbies such as being a huge die-hard Red Sox fan; he enjoyed playing golf, bowling, skiing and stock car racing.
Kevin was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Police Benevolent Association.
In addition to his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his siblings, Anthony Baird, Nancy Durrum and Gail Baird, his infant sister.
Kevin is survived by a daughter, April Struwing of Hudson Falls; a sister, Jean Pitts of Cambridge; a brother, James Paul (Janine) Baird of Warrensburg; also survived by a brother-in-law, Daniel Durrum of Argyle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.