Robert Kevin Baird
Robert Kevin Baird

Robert Kevin Baird

Nov. 4, 1953 - Feb. 11, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Robert Kevin Baird, 67, of Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Glens Falls Center. Born November 4, 1953 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Robert G. and Dorris (Hanks) Baird.

Kevin graduated from Salem Washington Academy and was a Police Officer for the Glens Falls Police Department for 22 years retiring December 28, 1996. Kevin then became a bus driver for Upstate Tours and then for Yankee Trails. He loved traveling throughout the country enjoying the scenery especially during the fall.

Kevin had many interests and hobbies such as being a huge die-hard Red Sox fan; he enjoyed playing golf, bowling, skiing and stock car racing.

Kevin was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Police Benevolent Association.

In addition to his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his siblings, Anthony Baird, Nancy Durrum and Gail Baird, his infant sister.

Kevin is survived by a daughter, April Struwing of Hudson Falls; a sister, Jean Pitts of Cambridge; a brother, James Paul (Janine) Baird of Warrensburg; also survived by a brother-in-law, Daniel Durrum of Argyle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.

