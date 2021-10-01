Dec. 4, 1961—Sept. 29, 2021

GRANVILLE — Robert John Schoonmaker, Jr. passed away September 29, 2021.

Robert was born on December 4, 1961, in Troy, NY the son of the late Robert John and Cynthia Jane (Farnham) Schoonmaker.

Bob was a graduate of Watervliet High School Class of 1980. He was a member of the 1980 NYS Championship Watervliet Football team. Bob served the NYS Dept. of Corrections as an officer for 25 years.

Bob was a devoted husband and loving Dad. He became an amazing grandpa. He was an uncle, coach and friend to many. He loved coaching. He impacted so many through his coaching and active community involvement. He was Head Coach for Granville Football from 1995-2002 with a Division Championship in 1995. He also was on the coaching staff of RPI football from 2003-2008.

Everyone who truly knew Bob, knew how big of a heart he had. He always put others first. He was always the life of a party and knew how to light up a room. Bob was happiest when he was with his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and grandkids.