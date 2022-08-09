Robert James Worboys

Nov. 30, 1948—Aug. 3, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with MDS leukemia and dementia, Robert went home to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family as he took his final breath.

Bob was born November 30, 1948, at Mary McClellan Hospital. He was the first of his family to be born away from the “United Kingdom of the North,” Newport, VT.

He is predeceased by his parents, Virgil Thomas and Dorothy Elizabeth (Robbins) Worboys, a sister, Brenda Worboys Guile and nephew, James Robert Guile. He is survived by “his precious wife” of nearly 52 years, Lou Ellen (Durrin) Worboys; their children: Renae K. McKittrick, Janel L. Worboys, Kelsey J. Green, Robert J. Worboys II (Sarah), Craig C. Worboys, Abigale E. McKenzie; grandchildren: Adam, Jacob, Darren and Logan McKittrick, Alexia and Broderick Hunt, Willow McKenzie, Ethan, Alex and Connor Green, Hannah and Owen Roberts, Veda and Maxwell Worboys; great-grandchildren: twins, David and Erich McKittrick, Scarlett McKittrick, Esmarelda and Ember Green.

Bob is also survived by his older brother David C. Worboys; two nieces: Lisa (Corey) Willson, and Michele (Grayson) Lawrence; a nephew John Guile, Jr.; three great-nieces; and the family’s beloved Boston terriers: Knox and Zeb.

Bob and Lou recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 5, 2020, with a vow renewal ceremony and reception at their home in the presence of their closest friends and family.

Bob has always been an achiever and has led by example with his motto “always give 110%.” He excelled in sports, playing varsity in each throughout high school, even holding a few CCS records for his speed. His children loved attending his different baseball and softball games just to watch him run “so fast” while stealing and sliding into base. He really enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren’s sports activities, especially football games.

Bob attended HVCC and joined the Army National Guard for six years before becoming employed by General Electric-Silicones of Waterford, NY in 1969. He held many positions throughout his 32-year career, until it was cut short in 2000 by a severe motorcycle accident which forced him into early retirement due to his extensive injuries.

During his lifetime, Bob was active in numerous civic clubs and activities, including coaching and officiating many baseball games. Some of his associations include membership with the Lions Club, Cambridge Village Board of Trustees, Cambridge Valley Athletic Association, and Cambridge Youth Soccer. Bob was a founding member and former coach of the Cambridge Tri County Middle League baseball team. Bob and Lou spent many years involved with Craig and Abbie with their equestrian eventing, especially Craig’s college circuit.

Bob was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants, rarely missing a game.

For those closest to Bob, he was a moral compass and someone you could always rely on. His immense love for his wife, children and family was paramount.

Bob’s legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; his faith, honesty and dependability will prevail.

Thank you, Lord, for our husband, our dad, our Giga, and our GaGa. We are so blessed.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the family home at 2940 State Route 22, Cambridge.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge with Pastor Clyde McCaskill officiating.

Please join the family for light refreshments and a Celebration of Life at 12:00 p.m. back at their home following the service.

Flowers to be sent to 2940 State Route 22, Cambridge, NY 12816.

Donations in Bob’s name can be sent to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.