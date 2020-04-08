June 12, 1925 — March 26, 2020
WARRENSBURG — Grandpa “Bob” Robert James Therrien, 94, died peacefully at Albany Stratton VA hospital in Albany, New York on March 26, 2020.
He was born on June 12, 1925 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania to Alfred Therrien and Evelyn Bullette.
He enlisted in the Army in 1943, shortly after entering into World War II where he served in the Army CO B 147th Infantry in the South Pacific while there he was a projectionist and was awarded American Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal and World War II Victory Medal. In 1946, he was discharged with full honors.
He then went to work at S & H Business Machines in East Greenbush, New York until he retired in 1988. He was a lifetime member and past commander of VFW Post No. 4821 in Warrensburg and also a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Warrensburg.
He was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving grandfather and great grandfather. He loved having morning coffee at Warrensburg Stewart’s with his grandson. Reading newspapers and books and doing crosswords were his favorite things to do. He loved to work outside especially on a little patch of land next to the reservoir across the road from his house, he always made sure it was well groomed.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Shiela Bates of Hudson falls, New York and her daughter Alica Kelly of Troy, New York; his grandson, Edward Bates and his wife, Pinky, and their three children Michael, PJ and Gwyneth of Warrensburg, New York. He is also survived by many dear close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Bullette; father, Alfred Therrien; and brothers, William of Florida, Alfred Therrien (Helen) of Albany.
A special thanks to the staff member on 9b at the VA who took very special care of Bob. A ceremony will be conducted at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.