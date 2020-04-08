× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

June 12, 1925 — March 26, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Grandpa “Bob” Robert James Therrien, 94, died peacefully at Albany Stratton VA hospital in Albany, New York on March 26, 2020.

He was born on June 12, 1925 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania to Alfred Therrien and Evelyn Bullette.

He enlisted in the Army in 1943, shortly after entering into World War II where he served in the Army CO B 147th Infantry in the South Pacific while there he was a projectionist and was awarded American Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal and World War II Victory Medal. In 1946, he was discharged with full honors.

He then went to work at S & H Business Machines in East Greenbush, New York until he retired in 1988. He was a lifetime member and past commander of VFW Post No. 4821 in Warrensburg and also a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Warrensburg.

He was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving grandfather and great grandfather. He loved having morning coffee at Warrensburg Stewart’s with his grandson. Reading newspapers and books and doing crosswords were his favorite things to do. He loved to work outside especially on a little patch of land next to the reservoir across the road from his house, he always made sure it was well groomed.