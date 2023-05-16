Sept. 27, 1967—May 12, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Robert James Rouse, 55, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Born on September 27, 1967, at Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of Earl and JoAnn Rouse of Fort Ann.

Robert was a 1986 graduate of Fort Ann High School. He was a member of many championship teams and a three-sport athlete playing soccer, basketball, and baseball.

Following a career with UPS, Robert enlisted in the New York Army National Guard. He was deployed to Kuwait, Syria, and Jordan from 2016 to 2017. He proudly served his country as a Transportation Specialist in the New York National Guard at the Watervliet Arsenal.

Robert enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing anywhere he could and riding his motorcycle with his son, Nick. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Robert was always on the go, planning the next adventure and meal. He also enjoyed RV camping, travelling to various locations, always having friends anywhere he went.

He loved his beloved cats: Pumpkin and Fluffy Mittens and his dogs: George and Max. Most importantly, the center of his world were his children, Nick and Makenzie.

On April 22, 2023, he became a proud and doting grandfather to Weston Bradley. He was a huge support for his daughter while cherishing the time he spent with his grandson, Weston. Robert will always be remembered for his infectious smile that warmed the hearts of those who knew him.

Robert was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Eva Rouse; maternal grandparents, Harold and Josephine Nichols and his brother, Jeffrey Rouse.

Survivors include his children: Nicholas Robert Rouse and Makenzie Melissa Rouse (Kyle) both of Queensbury; his grandson, Weston Bradley; his stepdaughter, Cassandra Gerrard (James) of Plainfield, IL; his significant other, Carrie Freed and her children: Sydney and Chase, and her granddaughter, Sophia; his siblings: Barbara Winchell (Richard), Steven Rouse (Carol), Beth Gillingham (Scott); and several nieces, nephews, who he adored and looked forward to seeing; as well as many cousins.

Friends may call Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at Browns Cemetery in West Fort Ann, with full military honors.

Following the graveside, everyone is welcome to a gathering at the Elks Lodge #81, 32 Cronin Rd., in Queensbury, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to the Northshore Animal League Adirondack Region, 115 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting www.supportwoundedwarriorproject.org.

