Nov. 5, 1949—June 16, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Robert James Powers, 71, of Fort Edward, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home.

Born on November 5, 1949 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Flora M. (Campbell) Powers.

Robert was a 1967 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and worked at various pharmacies in the area. He retired in 2018 after more than 20 years as a Pharmacy Technician as Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock. He enjoyed playing pool, music, woodworking, and spending time with his friends.

Left to cherish his memory include: his brother, William Powers and Sheila Oranch of Hebron, NH; as well as his sister, Marion Hirtle of Hooksett, NH; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

