Robert James Clench

Oct. 17, 1941 - Aug. 21, 2023

CHESTERTOWN - Robert James Clench, 81, died Monday, August 21, 2023 at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born October 17, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (McDonough) Clench.

Mr. Clench served in the US Army for over six years as a Staff Sergeant from 1961 to 1967, he was stationed in Germany and was discharged from Fort Gordon, GA.

Bob was a retired second line foreman for NYNEX. In 1986 he formed D'CRE Communications Services, Inc. and was in charge of the communications on Riker's Island in NYC.

Bob and his wife were the owners of Conway's Lake Manor on Loon Lake in Chestertown for over 20 years and the Ole Poore House.

Bob was active in his community as past President of the Chestertown Rotary Club, member of the VFW and American Legion of Chestertown. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his grandson, Anthony J. DeMato.

Survivors include his wife, Erika H. (Ehrlich) Clench; four daughters: Diana S. (Matthew) Taormino, Corinna (Robert) Blumenreiter, Roberta Clench, Erika T. Clench; two sisters: Stephanie (Salvatore) Buonocore, Mary (Joseph) Santiago; eight grandchildren: Brittany DeMato, Nicole (Robert) McDonald, Ryan J. Olson, Danielle Taormino, Taylor M. Olson, Devin Clench-Matteo, Mikayla Clench-Matteo, Connor Clench-Matteo; one great-granddaughter, Lily C. DeMato; also many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 7:30 PM Friday, August 25, 2023 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

Funeral services will follow calling hours at 7:30 PM Friday evening.