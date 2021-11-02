May 26, 1940—Oct. 10, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Robert James Blackburn, “Bob,” 81, of Meadow Road, passed away quietly at his home attended by his loving wife Helen on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Born on May 26, 1940, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James and Viola (West) Blackburn, and is preceded in death by his sister Patricia (Blackburn) Bates and stepbrother James Blackburn.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of South Glens Falls Central High School, further continuing his education at Albany College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1963. On November 27, 1965, Bob married Helen Chicoine in beautiful Falmouth, MA (on Cape Cod), and they have been married for 56 years.

Throughout his career, Bob was in demand and worked for many pharmacies including Kinney Rexall Drugs in Carthage, Watertown, and Potsdam. Upon moving back to the area, he became Supervising Pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy in Glens Falls and also worked at Wilton Developmental Center. For 51 years Bob also worked both full and part time for McCann’s Pharmacy in Hudson Falls.

For over 25 years Robert was an adjunct faculty member at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Care Services, where he was three times voted “Preceptor of the Year” by students. He proudly served as President of Warren, Washington and Saratoga County Pharmaceutical Society shortly before his retirement from Glens Falls Hospital Pharmacy. His passion was his profession, and he was beloved and respected by colleagues and patients alike.

Through his professionalism, dedication, fellowship and compassion, Bob was able to help countless people, a driving passion of his. Bob was a great believer in physical fitness, often cycling back and forth from Lake George to the Racquet Club where he lifted weights. A favorite pastime was navigating his boat the “Preceptor” on the lake which he knew and loved so well. Bob was an avid reader, savoring the works of Hemingway and Steinbeck, had a dry wit, enjoyed the music of Patsy Cline and classic Broadway musicals and never met a dessert he didn’t like. He was always curious about everything and interested in learning new things about technology and gadgets. He will be sorely missed by many.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Blackburn of Hudson Falls; his children: Heather Blackburn of Portland, OR; and Robert Edward Blackburn of Los Angeles, CA.

A small Celebration of Life service may be scheduled at some point in spring/summer of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in memory of Bob Blackburn to one his many favorite charity organizations including To the Himalayas with Love (https://www.himalayaswithlove.org/), the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (https://lls.org/) and High Peaks Hospice, 545 Glen Street, Glens Falls NY 12801, which provided great comfort.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

