Feb. 21, 1924 — Nov. 19, 2019
CORINTH and SARATOGA SPRINGS – Robert J. Tucker of Saratoga Springs and formerly of Corinth, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, following a short illness.
Born on Feb. 21, 1924 in Albany, he was the son of the late Robert and Angeline (English) Tucker.
Bob graduated from St. John Academy HS in Rensselaer in 1942.
He joined the U.S. Army on Feb. 15, 1943, serving during World War II in the European Theater as a Tech Sergeant, until his discharge on Feb. 15, 1946. While in the service, he fought in battles in Northern France, the Rhineland, and as a part of the Normandy invasion, receiving several medals and awards.
Following the war, Bob first worked for the New York State Division of Standards and Purchases for five years. He then worked for General Electric in Schenectady for over 30 years until his retirement in 1987.
He married Catherine J. “Kaye” Superchi in 1986 in Corinth and the couple resided in Corinth for several years before moving to Saratoga Springs. She passed away Sept. 16, 2012 following 26 years of marriage.
Bob was a member of the VFW of Colonie and attended St. Joseph’s Church of Rensselaer and the Church of the Immaculate Conception of Corinth for several years.
Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by one step-son, Peter Walsh; one brother, William Thompson; and two sisters, Helen Ecker and Dorothy Fuller.
Survivors include one step-daughter, Jennifer Woods (Jack) of Corinth; three step-grandchildren, Kelly McNaughton (Chad) of Saratoga Springs, Melissa Baglio (David) of Glens Falls, and Scott Woods (Dawn) of Tallahassee, Florida; seven step-great-grandchildren, Landon, Macy, Presley, Lola, Jagger, Cooper and Harlow; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.
A Rite of Committal will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesley Health Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care given to Bob during his stay.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.
