July 6, 1948—Feb. 24, 2023

PUTNAM STATION, NY — Robert “Bob” J. Rudt, 74, of Gull Bay, Lake George, died on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA after battling lymphoma for two years. Born in Troy, NY on July 6, 1948, Bob was the son of the late John and Betty (Leonard) Rudt and the husband/partner/co-pilot for 30 years to Cecilia “Cee” McKenzie.

Bob grew up in the greater Albany area and attended schools in Averill Park, NY, graduating valedictorian of Averill Park High School in 1966. He went on to study mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, graduating in 1970. He later returned to RPI for his MBA.

During his career as a mechanical engineer, Bob worked for Fafnir Bearing, GE, Albany Felt Company and Champion Paper. He traveled the globe during his career in the paper industry and is responsible for nearly 20 patents associated with the paper industry. Bob “retired” in 2000 and was the owner/broker of Rudt Realty. He enjoyed showing prospective customers the Gull Bay area of Lake George and sharing his love of the lake and history of the area.

Ever the engineer, he also loved working home projects. Bob and Cee renovated many a cottage on Lake George and during the last 15 years have been working renovations on an 1850s farmhouse and barn. Bob and Cee were often seen together in Gull Bay working on one project or another. Cee told Bob he “knew how to show a girl a good time” whether is it was dressed to attend a formal dinner on a cruise or elbow deep in a septic repair.

One of Bob’s greatest loves was Lake George, having learned to swim at Rogers Rock when he was three. He turned down work promotions that would have taken him away from his beloved lake. Bob bought his own home in Gull Bay 50 years ago. He loved sailing and watching sunsets on the lake. Bob also served the community by serving over 16 years on Putnam’s Planning Board.

Survivors, in addition to his wife Cee include a sister Kathryn (Richard) Kirker of Cameron, NC, one niece Kelly and two nephews Jeffrey and Sean.

Services were private. Donations can be made in Bob’s memory to the Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA, 02284-9168 or to the Lake George Association, 2392 Rte. 9N Lake George, NY, 12845.

Visit perrykomdat.com for guestbook.