Aug. 12, 1943 — Oct. 19, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Robert J. Rozell, 76, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Oct. 19, 2019 at his residence, with his family by his side.
Born Aug. 12, 1943 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James and Jane (Tracey) Rozell.
Bob graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1961 and attended Mohawk Valley Technical Institute.
Bob worked for Montgomery Wards as the operations manager in New York and New Hampshire. He then worked at Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls as a roll finisher in the shipping department, retiring after 27 years of service. After retiring from Finch Pruyn, he worked at T.J. Maxx in Wilton as a sales associate until 2012.
Bob was a member of the Bottskill Baptist Church in Greenwich, where he served as a trustee and a former member of the First Baptist church in Whitehall. He was a member of the NYS American Baptist Men, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, a member of the Skenesborough EMS and Fire in Whitehall and was the secretary of the Whitehall Town Planning Board. In his younger years, he was a member of the West Glens Falls Fire Department.
Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, playing poker and traveling on cruises.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Arlene Matthews Rozell, who passed away March 25, 2012; a daughter, Terri Whitham, who passed away July 15, 2012; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Wayne White.
Bob is survived by his two children, Tammi (John) Gebo of Cambridge and Scott (Rebecca) Rozell of Whitehall; son-in-law, Robert Witham of Montana; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Gordon, Timothy (Sarah) Gordon, Jennifer (Josh) Byrne, Courtney, James, (of U.S. Air Force Academy), Christopher Rozell, Katrina McLaughlin, Jonathan (Stephanie), Juliann, Joshua (Nani) and Jacob (Cassidy) Witham; great-grandchildren, Sara, Kylie, Elijah, Bella, Reginald, Hayley, Makenzie, Luna, Alexis, Paislee and Eve. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.
A service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Bottskill Baptist Church, 26 Church St., Greenwich.
Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to the Bottskill Baptist Church, 26 Church St., Greenwich, NY 12834; or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
