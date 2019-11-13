June 20, 1951 — Nov. 10, 2019
CORINTH — Robert J. Millis Jr., 68, of Route 9N, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at his home.
Born on June 20, 1951 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Beattie) Millis.
Bob graduated from Corinth High School in 1970.
He married his loving wife, Barbara Gebo, on Jan. 22, 1972 in Corinth, and the couple has resided in Corinth for many years.
Bob was first employed at International Paper Co. in Corinth for several years and then worked for 17 years at Champlain Stone Co. in Fort Ann until his retirement in 2002.
He was an avid dart player and member of the Adirondack Dart League, winning several league championships. He also enjoyed fishing, going to football games and spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Melissa Millis.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Millis of Corinth, include two children, Robert W. Millis Sr. (Sarah) of Lake Luzerne and Tina Guilder (Andre Ovitt) of Corinth; six grandchildren, Bobby Millis, Ethan Millis and Hannah Millis all of Lake Luzerne and Miranda Guilder, Julia Guilder and Danny Guilder, all of Corinth; one great-grandson, Oliver Millis of Lake Luzerne; one sister, Marjorie Millis of Lake Luzerne; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his faithful companion, Riley, who never left his side.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with Rev. Jason Shambach officiating.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank the paramedics of the Town of Corinth EMS for their kindness and quick response on Sunday.
