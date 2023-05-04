Dec. 8, 1938—May 2, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert J. Meyerhoff, 84, of South Glens Falls peacefully entered into the loving arms of God on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Robert “Bob” was born on Dec. 8, 1938, in Readlyn, IA to Lillian and Arnold Meyerhoff.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Ellen, his sister, Joanne, brother, James, and son-in-law, Kevin Storrs. He is survived by his children: Douglas (Barbara) Meyerhoff of South Glens Falls, and Debra Storrs of Red Hook, NY; his granddaughters: Jennifer L. Meyerhoff (Rebecca) of Clifton Park, Jessica M. Jones (Steve) of Mayfield, NY and Mackenzie Storrs of Red Hook, NY; his sisters: Roberta, Margaret, and Kathy; along with many nieces and nephews.

Bob was a fun spirited person with many talents and skills. He was a school teacher for over 45 years and retired from Red Hook Central Schools. Bob was known for his deep voice, singing, honesty, sense of humor and deep faith. He cared about everyone he met.

His passions were woodworking and gardening, most importantly his grandfather’s roses. He was well known for his scroll saw woodworking.

An athlete in his younger years, Bob was an avid sports enthusiast, especially football. Bob enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod and Ogunquit, ME with his daughter and her family. He cherished his life with family and often said his grandchildren brought him the greatest joy.

The family wishes to thank so many people, especially the care from Heather Didio and Tony Lavallo of Center Well Health. We also wish to thank our wonderful neighbors who gave themselves to assist the family with Bob’s care.

Calling hours will be this Sunday, May 7, 2023 from noon-1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service. Both are at Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 with Pastor Kim Reed and Pastor Rich Weihing.

Donations in Bob’s name can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or charity benefiting those in need as Bob always wanted to help anyone in need, this was his heart’s calling. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.