Dec. 7, 1955 — Nov. 28, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Robert J. Merchant, age 63, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 on Thanksgiving Day. He was in the loving care of the kind staff of Glens Falls Hospital Oncology Unit.
Born on Dec. 7, 1955 in the state capital of New York, he was the first son of Robert W. Merchant and Patricia Clark Merchant of Ballston Spa.
Robert, known lovingly as B-Bob, was a proud 11-year member of the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club, Nomads NY. He was the owner of Lake George’s own Backstreet BBQ & Taproom, a bespoke all-season biker bar and restaurant, where he opened his doors and heart to the community despite never having served beer on tap. In recent years, B-Bob acted as Co-Treasurer to the Lake George Winter Carnival alongside his dear friend, Kevin Quinn. In addition to hosting numerous food drives for the local Sacred Heart Food Pantry, B-Bob orchestrated many years of toy drives for the Tri-Country Marines Toys for Girls and Boys. As founder of Bikers Love Nurses, B-Bob established a charity to raise money to support local community members in pursuit of education in the field of nursing.
B-Bob was predeceased by his dear brother, David Merchant and survived by his parents; siblings, William and Kelly Merchant of High Falls, Brian and Debbie Merchant of Galway, Daniel and Lori Merchant of Malta, and Michele and Kyle Largeteau of Delanson; in addition to his three beloved children, Francesca and Ryan McCaffrey of Rosette, Wyoming, Monique Merchant of Cambridge, England, and Zeke Merchant of Halfmoon, New York; and his grandchildren, Lillian and Lane McCaffrey. Due to his unique social acumen, B-Bob was survived by another family—his community of wild and wonderful friends, far and wide.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Family and friends are invited to and may call from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY.
In lieu of flowers, B-Bob requested donations be made to the Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys. A donation box for the collection of toys and monetary gifts will be available at the funeral home and reception following the services. Please contact the family for more details on the reception time and location.
We extend deepest gratitude to Dr. Yun and his staff of the Oncology Unit at Glens Falls Hospital.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
