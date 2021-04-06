Nov. 20, 1939—Apr. 3, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE — Robert J. Lindsey, 81, of Lake Luzerne, passed away Saturday evening, April 3, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness. Born on Nov. 20, 1939 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Jason and Vivian (Wood) Lindsey.

He married Alicia Washburn on June 4, 1960. He was a long-standing member of the Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church.

Robert graduated from Hadley Luzerne Central School in 1957. He was a member of the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Company Inc. from 1960-1978.

Robert had worked 41 years at International Paper Company in Corinth. He retired from the mill in 2001 and was a member of the Quarter Century Club.

Robert was a humble, hard-working and truly gentle man. In his retirement he enjoyed outdoor activities and spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents; two sons: Joseph and Jeffrey Lindsey; his siblings: Joseph and Edward Lindsey.