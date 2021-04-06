Nov. 20, 1939—Apr. 3, 2021
LAKE LUZERNE — Robert J. Lindsey, 81, of Lake Luzerne, passed away Saturday evening, April 3, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness. Born on Nov. 20, 1939 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Jason and Vivian (Wood) Lindsey.
He married Alicia Washburn on June 4, 1960. He was a long-standing member of the Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church.
Robert graduated from Hadley Luzerne Central School in 1957. He was a member of the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Company Inc. from 1960-1978.
Robert had worked 41 years at International Paper Company in Corinth. He retired from the mill in 2001 and was a member of the Quarter Century Club.
Robert was a humble, hard-working and truly gentle man. In his retirement he enjoyed outdoor activities and spending time with his family.
He was predeceased by his parents; two sons: Joseph and Jeffrey Lindsey; his siblings: Joseph and Edward Lindsey.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years Alicia Lindsey; their children: William Lindsey of South Glens Falls and Marcia (Brian) Miller of Corinth; grandchildren: Lindsey Scofield of Hadley, Ashley Miller of Corinth; step grandsons: Joseph and Rian Miller of FL; great grandchildren: Connor and Graysen Ives, Marlie White and Vivian Rose Casey; sisters and brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., 35 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne; Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church, PO Box 490, Lake Luzerne; Albany Med Foundation “The Melodies Center” for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC 119, Albany, NY 12208.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
