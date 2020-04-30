Robert J. Johnson

March 28, 1948 — April 13, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Bob was born to June Reardon and Robert T. Johnson on March 28, 1948 in Glens Falls.
He was a city Firefighter for 30 years in Glens Falls, and also had been honorably discharged from the Army where he had served in Korea.
He is survived by his wife, Marybeth Johnson; his son, James Johnson and his wife Tanya and their four boys, Camden, Taylor, Dylan and Derek; his sister, Kathy Sims and her husband John, his sister Barbara and her husband George; and many nieces and nephews.
He was surpassed by both his parents, Robert and June Johnson; his mother-in-law, Barbara Robare; and his daughter, Bobbie Ann Johnson.
