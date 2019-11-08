April 18, 1941 — Nov. 5, 2019
CORINTH — Robert J. DiLorenzo, 78, of West Mechanic Street, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Born on April 18, 1941 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Dominick and Arnona (Ellis) DiLorenzo.
Bob graduated from Corinth High School in 1961.
He joined the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam in the 56th Artillery Unit, and received the Vietnam Service Medal.
Following his discharge, he married Roseann Powers on Nov. 2, 1974 in Corinth and the couple has resided in Corinth for more than 45 years.
He was employed for more than 40 years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth, working on the paper machines, as a crane operator, in the lab, and lastly in the store room until his retirement in 2002. He also was a member of IP Quarter Century Club.
Bob was a longtime communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish of Corinth, and served as an usher for a couple years.
He enjoyed wood carving, hunting, fishing, camping, golfing and spending time with his family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by four siblings, Dominic DiLorenzo Jr., Raymond DiLorenzo, Beverly Fandel, and Maria Wyman.
Survivors besides his wife of 45 years, Roseann DiLorenzo of Corinth; one son, Corey R. DiLorenzo (Chrissy) of Queensbury; one granddaughter, Jordyn of Queensbury; two sisters, Agatha Walker (Tom) of Lake Luzerne and Barbara Sycuro of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth, with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.
A Rite of Committal with full military honors, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
At Bob’s request, there are no calling hours.
The family wishes to thank all the first responders for their professionalism and timely response.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
