{{featured_button_text}}
Robert J. Bruce

October 7, 1942 — June 23, 2019

SCHUYLERVILLE — Robert J. Bruce, 76, a longtime resident of Green Street, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home after a long illness, surrounded by his family and friends.

Born Oct. 7, 1942 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Hugh and Rose Ives Bruce.

He married the love of his life, Linda Brown Bruce, the daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth Brown. He worked at H & V in Center Falls for 49 years. He was a volunteer fireman and lifetime member of Schuyler Hose Company and had been the core director for the Green Sabres. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his little buddy Zoey.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Mary Brunelle; and one brother, Keith Bruce; niece, Megan Archer; and great-niece, Brittany Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda Bruce and his daughter, Laurie Bruce, the light of his life, both of Schuylerville; his siblings, Pat (Paul) Henry of Fort Ann, Willard (Cindy) Bruce of Schuylerville, Forest D. (Geneva) Bruce of Belton, Texas, Dale Baldwin of Schuylerville, Thomas (Claudia) Bruce Sr. of Greenwich, Betty Bruce of Schuylerville, Timothy (Crystal) Bruce of Greenwich, Richard Bruce of Hebron, Johnny Bruce, Grace Wilson and Hugh Bruce Jr., all of Schuylerville and Rose (Don) Ormsby of Quaker Springs; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Old Saratoga Post #278 American Legion, Clancy Street, Schuylerville.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the Old Saratoga Post #278.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert J. Bruce
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments