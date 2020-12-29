May 9, 1931—Dec. 23, 2020

QUEENSBURY—Robert J. Brennan, 89, a resident of The Terrace at the Glen, Queensbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Robert was born on May 9, 1931 in Mineville, NY and was the son of the late John and Hattie (Genier) Brennan.

He graduated from Delhi College and worked for the New York state Department of Transportation in Essex County until he retired in 1987. Bob was a quiet man who had an unwavering faith in God. He lived most of his life in Mineville, where he enjoyed the peace and serenity walking in the woods on his many hikes. In 1991, he moved to Queensbury to be closer to his brothers and sisters.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers: Richard Brennan, Jack Brennan and Michael Brennan; and his three sisters: Margaret Fitzgerald and his identical triplet sisters, Sr. Mary Brennan G.N.S.H. and Dorothy Huchro.

Survivors include his brother in law, Stanley Huchro; several nieces and nephews.

Spring burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.