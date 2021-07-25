Robert J. "Bob" Giustino

Bob worked for Union Local One for 30 years and was married to Sheila in 1983, he moved up to Chestertown from Lake Carmel, NY in 1989. Bob was a family man that loved and supported his family until his passing. He had such a passion about him with a kind big heart, he would help anyone he could. He would give the shirt off his back and the last dollar in his pocket to help someone. Bob loved his wife, his children and grandchildren dearly. They brought so much joy to his life. Bob was a big animal lover, especially his dogs. His family and his dogs were his world. He loved hunting and eventually gave that up once the deer started coming into the yard and he started to feed them. He was a very hard worker, he was still out in the yard doing work, which was hard labor for a man his age, two weeks prior to his illness becoming terminal.