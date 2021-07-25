Robert J. "Bob" Giustino
June 29, 1943 - July 22, 2021
CHESTERTOWN — Robert J. "Bob" Giustino, 78, of Forest Lake Road, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, July 22, 2021, following a brief illness.
Born June 29, 1943, in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Pugliesi) Giustino.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sheila Giustino of Chestertown; his children: Robert (Lori Van Tassell) Giustino, Jr. of Wappingers Falls, Christopher Giustino of Miami, FL, Nichole (Dan) Mattocks, Kim Marie (Austin) Smith of Defuniak Springs, FL and Joseph Giustino of Chestertown; grandchildren: Nicholas and Michael Giustino, Anthony Lussos, Harper Mattocks, Hunter Hutchinson, Isabella "Izzy" and Kyle Smith; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Beside his parents, Bob was predeceased by his stepfather, Frank Cafarelli, sisters, Maria Betro and Carol Connolly, several aunts and uncles that he loved and they loved him dearly, as well as his dogs, Fate, Petey and Sierra.
Bob worked for Union Local One for 30 years and was married to Sheila in 1983, he moved up to Chestertown from Lake Carmel, NY in 1989. Bob was a family man that loved and supported his family until his passing. He had such a passion about him with a kind big heart, he would help anyone he could. He would give the shirt off his back and the last dollar in his pocket to help someone. Bob loved his wife, his children and grandchildren dearly. They brought so much joy to his life. Bob was a big animal lover, especially his dogs. His family and his dogs were his world. He loved hunting and eventually gave that up once the deer started coming into the yard and he started to feed them. He was a very hard worker, he was still out in the yard doing work, which was hard labor for a man his age, two weeks prior to his illness becoming terminal.
Bob had a love for music, he would take rides in his car with his grandson, Anthony, to listen to some of his favorites (Eddie and the Cruisers, Wild Summer Nights and Bruno Mars). You could catch Bob watching American Idol and even while in the hospital when Chicago PD came on you could see the excitement on his face, even when he was not fully aware of his surroundings. His love for life was undeniable. Bob was always on the go until his illness became too much.
Friends may call on Bob's family from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at St. Cecilia's RC Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg.
Rite of Committal will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
