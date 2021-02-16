Oct. 17, 1929—Feb. 14, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Robert Henry Miksch, Sr., 91, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on October 17, 1929, in Beaver Falls, PA, he was the son of the late Dr. Henry and Elizabeth (Hollander) Miksch.

Robert graduated from Mercersburg Academy in PA and received his Bachelors from Geneva College in PA. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1948 until 1952 as a Hospitalman.

In 1955, Robert married Lorraine Jenkins in Glens Falls. They were married for 41 years until her passing in 1996.

For 40 years, Robert owned and operated North Country RV in Queensbury. He enjoyed working on projects, camping, classic cars and in his younger years he loved traveling.

Left to cherish his memory include his two sons: Rob Miksch, Jr. and his significant other, Kim Brand and Tom Miksch; his two granddaughters: Allison and Kerrie Miksch.

At Robert’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Graveside Service will be conducted in the spring for both Robert and his wife, Lorraine at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

Memorial donations in Robert’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Robert’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.