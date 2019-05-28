July 19, 1944 — May 5, 2019
BOLTON LANDING — Robert Harold Case, 74, formerly of Brant Lake and currently Bolton Landing and Siesta Key, Florida, completed his journey here on earth on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Bob was born July 19, 1944 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Glendon N. and Augusta E. Case. He grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey and eventually moved to Oakland, New Jersey until his retirement in 2002.
Bob was President/CEO of Reed-Lane Inc. in Wayne, New Jersey, where he worked for 37 years. He was a director of the Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council for many years, a member of The American Society of Quality Assurance and The Philadelphia Drug Exchange (the oldest trade association in the U.S.) and a current director on the Reed-Lane Board.
Bob and his wife, Linda, moved permanently to the Adirondacks in 2003, where their love for this area never ended. They had been weekenders since the early 1990s, purchasing a cabin in Bolton. Bob cherished his Adirondack life and took every advantage of enjoying everything it had to offer. Boating, however, was his favorite pastime, cruising the crystal waters of Lake George and enjoying many a picnic on the islands. He also loved to travel, visiting over 37 countries and stories of his trips were classic. The more adventurous and daring, the more he enjoyed them.
He was a longtime member of the Chestertown Rotary Club and SASS, where he loved playing cowboy at the Kayaderossas Fish and Game Club in Ballston Spa. He was also a member of the NRA, NYS Rifle and Pistol Association. He was so honored to be elected to the LGA Board of Directors in 2017; unfortunately, his health prevented him from the participation he had hoped for. In 2018, he was elected to the BOD of The Inlet Association, Siesta Key, Florida, where he and Linda wintered since 2016. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sarasota. A very special thanks to Pastor Ashley Nicholls who was with Bob in his final days.
Bob leaves his beloved wife and best friend, Linda.
Arrangements are under the direction of Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, and Jennings Funeral Home in Sarasota.
A private memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to The Chestertown Rotary, P.O. Box 260, Chestertown, NY 12817; Double H Hole in the Woods Ranch (for critically ill children), 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846; LGA, 2392 St. Route 9N, Lake George, NY 12845; or SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
