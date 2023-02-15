Dec. 24, 1930—Feb. 10, 2023

NEW BERN, NC — Robert H. “Bob” Seabury, 92, of New Bern, NC went to be with his Lord on Feb. 10, 2023. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Williston Park, NY.

Following graduation from Mineola High School, Bob joined the U.S. Navy. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Bob managed several Howard Johnson’s, he managed the L & M Restaurant in Schenectady, NY, and also worked at various other restaurants in the Albany, NY area ultimately retiring from St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany as Chef Manager after 31 years.

Following his retirement, Bob and his wife Lynn moved from Upstate NY to New Bern, NC where they enjoyed boating and participating in area craft shows. Bob was well known for his woodworking, love of English Springer Spaniels which he raised and bred for over 50 years bringing joy to many families.

He will also be remembered for his love of the Atlanta Braves, Duke basketball, and the “Seabury” sense of humor. Bob loved his Lord and was a member of the Village Chapel Presbyterian Church in New Bern where he was a Deacon for over 20 years.

He is survived by his sons: George (Alice) Seabury of Guilderland, NY, Rob (Theresa) Seabury of Greenwich, NY; daughter, Karen Seabury of Albany, NY; grandson, Kyle (Amanda) Seabury of Queensbury, NY; granddaughter, Brieanna Smith of Greenwich; great-grandson, Cole Benjamin due in early May; his extended family: Joe and Pansy Collins and Kristen and Sean Garbarino of New Bern; and his constant companions: Abby, Lily, Teddy, and Riley. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Lynn Seabury, and his sister, Helen Seabury.

The family also wishes to extend their appreciation to neighbors, Kurt and Charmaine Moberly and the fourth floor staff of Carolina East Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at the Village Chapel Presbyterian Church in New Bern on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Norman Evans officiating. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude’s in memory of Bob.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.