Oct. 25, 1956—July 19, 2021
ALBANY/SALEM — Robert H. Montgomery, 64, of Albany and previously of Salem, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at Albany Medical Center following a short illness.
Born October 25, 1956 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Howard and Martha (Bentley) Montgomery.
Robert graduated as Class Valedictorian from Salem Washington Academy in 1974 and also graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1979.
Robert worked for the NYS Taxation & Finance and was also a computer programmer until he retired in 2015.
He enjoyed spending time with his family by going fishing and playing competitive games. Robert loved to read and surf the internet. He was a collector of memorabilia and was an avid New York Giants and New York Yankees fan. Robert loved going to the NY Giants training camp at the University of Albany and going to the NY Yankees games with his family. He enjoyed watching old western movies, wrestling and any old time shows
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Montgomery; his grandparents; a special uncle, Charles Bentley, Jr., and brother-in-law, William Knapp.
Robert is survived by his sister, Janice Knapp; sister-in-law, Holly Montgomery; nephew, Christopher (Maggie) Knapp; niece, April (William) Godfrey; niece, Laura Montgomery; nephew, Andrew Montgomery; great niece, Taylor Knapp; several cousins; and his special aunt, Norma Tourge; special uncle, Donald Ketchum.
A private service will be held at a later date at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 449, Salem, NY 12865 or the Bancroft Public Library, PO Box 478, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.
