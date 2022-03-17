March 10, 1934—March 14, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Robert H. Ellis, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Elderwood in Ticonderoga, surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 10, 1934, in Argyle, NY, he was the son of the late Leonard and Alice (Bain) Ellis.

Robert worked for 27 years as the maintenance supervisor and a beloved bus driver at Hudson Falls High School. Robert had a lifelong love for farming. In his younger years, he worked his farm on Blackhouse Road, later in life his passion turned to farm toy collectibles.

He loved traveling across the country to farm toy shows to add to his collection. For many years, he was the supervisor of the farm toy building at the Washington County Fair and would spend the entire week at the fair. He was also a member of the Fort Edward Fire Department and was always there when they served breakfast. Bob loved to throw holiday parties and was proud of his special drink “the recipe.”

On Aug. 13, 1973, Robert married Betty Gregory in Hudson Falls, NY.

Bob enjoyed deer hunting, working with tractors, attending his grandchildren’s school events, and bowling.

In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his brother, Walter Ellis.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Betty Ellis; his children: Robert W. Ellis (Pam) and Ann Williams (Dennis); his grandchildren: Ashley (Aaron) and Dylan Ellis, Stephanie and Denny (Kristi) Williams; and great-grandchildren: Larkin and Landen Williams; also, his stepchildren: Diana Ross, William Tidd, John Tidd, Jr., JoAnn Bielkiewicz; step-grandchildren: Melissa Pskowski (Brian), Jessica Tidd; step-great-grandchildren: Sloane, Alexander, and Parker Pskowski; his sister-in-law Sandy Ellis; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank his caregiver Andrea DelSignore for her support throughout his later years at home. In addition, the staff at Elderwood for the amazing care and compassion over the last year.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. following the calling hour at the funeral home with Rev. Bryan Fitzgerald of the Argyle Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will take place in the spring at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Memorial donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the Fort Edward Fire Department or the Ronald McDonald House, 405 E. 73rd St., New York, NY 10021.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.