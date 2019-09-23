{{featured_button_text}}
Robert H. Brilyea

Feb. 15, 1952 — Sept. 17, 2019

HACKENSACK, NJ — Robert H. Brilyea passed away Sept. 17, 2019.

Predeceased by his father and mother, Donald and Maude Brilyea; and one brother, Howard Brilyea.

Left behind is his wife of 47 years, Irene Brilyea (Gardner); one son, Robert W. Brilyea; two grandchildren, Mylee McEachron and Daemon Brilyea; three brothers, Donald (and wife, Sandy) Brilyea, Abbie (and wife, Jean) Brilyea and Leroy (and wife, Theresa) Brilyea, all of Hudson Falls; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Potter and Jack Quinette; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Mama Rioso’s Restaurant in Lake George. No flowers.

Donations can be made to the family in order to help with expenses.

A special thanks to our niece, Jaime Wells and her mother-in-law, Doreen Wells, for everything that they have done.

