Feb. 15, 1952 — Sept. 17, 2019
HACKENSACK, NJ — Robert H. Brilyea passed away Sept. 17, 2019.
Predeceased by his father and mother, Donald and Maude Brilyea; and one brother, Howard Brilyea.
Left behind is his wife of 47 years, Irene Brilyea (Gardner); one son, Robert W. Brilyea; two grandchildren, Mylee McEachron and Daemon Brilyea; three brothers, Donald (and wife, Sandy) Brilyea, Abbie (and wife, Jean) Brilyea and Leroy (and wife, Theresa) Brilyea, all of Hudson Falls; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Potter and Jack Quinette; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Mama Rioso’s Restaurant in Lake George. No flowers.
Donations can be made to the family in order to help with expenses.
A special thanks to our niece, Jaime Wells and her mother-in-law, Doreen Wells, for everything that they have done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.