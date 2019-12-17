Oct. 4, 1967 — Dec. 14, 2019

FORT EDWARD — Robert H. Beecher Jr., 52, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born Oct. 4, 1967, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Bruce) Beecher Sr.

Robert attended Hartford Central School and was employed by CR Bard in the machine shop for many years.

On Jan. 2, 1992, Robert married Leta Grant. Rob loved to cook and share anything he made or canned with his friends and family, especially the people he worked with. He was also a connoisseur of fireworks and loved putting on a great show. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 27 years, Leta Beecher; his children, Travis Carr and Sarah Beecher; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Ayden Carr; his brothers, Ed Joy and his wife Kim and Randy Beecher and his wife Jamie; his sister, Theresa Beecher; his nieces, Carly, Maureen, Paige, and Ashley; and his nephews, Seth, Ryan, and Eric.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.