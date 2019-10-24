Aug. 26. 1920 — Oct. 18, 2019
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Robert Gersten died peacefully on Oct. 18, 2019 in his 100th year, surrounded by his loving family.
Bobby lived every day to the fullest with incredible optimism, energy and enthusiasm through his last days. Bobby committed each day to hard work, achievement, physical activity and fun. He dedicated his life to the education and development of young people, inspiring them through his example and encouraging them to be their best selves. “Bobby G” was the legendary director of Brant Lake Camp, where he influenced the lives of thousands of campers and counselors over his 95 summers there.
Bobby graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1942, where he was the sole recipient of the prestigious Patterson award for outstanding athletic achievement, playing on the varsity basketball and baseball teams. After serving in World War II, he and his beloved wife of 71 years, the late Libbie Gersten, raised their family in Long Beach, where he was a teacher, coach and president of the Board of Education. He was the founding Dean of Students of Nassau Community College. Bobby’s booming voice and example of a life well-lived will be revered and remembered by the generations of people whose lives he impacted so greatly.
