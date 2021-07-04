Sept. 18, 1931—July 2, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Robert Garrity Killian, passed away on Friday July 2, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on September 18, 1931, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late James and Marjorie (Garrity) Killian.

Bob graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1949. He attended Cornell University and was a lifelong farmer, owning and operating Killian Dairy Farm in Fort Edward. He loved farming and the life it provided and his fellow farmers. When going to check the cows or the fences he could be seen flying through the fields in his Cadillac or Lincoln. Bob was a cattle dealer and owned Miller’s Livestock for many years. He loved wheeling and dealing buying and selling properties and investing in the stock market.

On July 18, 1964, Bob married the love of his life Phoebe Maranville. They spent 52 years together until her passing on Aug. 11, 2016.

He was a lifelong communicant at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.