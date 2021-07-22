 Skip to main content
Robert G. Tripp
Robert G. Tripp

Robert G. Tripp

Nov. 25, 1943—July 19, 2021

ARGYLE/STAMFORD — Robert G. Tripp, 77, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Nov. 25, 1943, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Lorenzo and Myrtle (Durkee) Tripp.

Bob graduated from Argyle Central School in 1961. He loved his job as a truck driver for 40 years until his retirement. During his retirement he was the caretaker for the Stamford Cemetery in Stamford, NY.

On May 17, 1964, Bob married Joyce McDougall at the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Bob enjoyed fishing especially with his grandson, Sean and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his siblings, Marjorie Liddle, Vera Priest, Myron Tripp, June Kelly, and Stanley Tripp.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Joyce; his children: Maureen O’Connor and Bradley Tripp; his grandson, Sean O’Connor; his sister, Linda Hanna (Walt); his sister-in-law, Helene Tripp; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Bob’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Forever Home Greyhound Adoptions, 213 West Fulton Road, Middleburg, NY 12122 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view Bob’s Book of Memories, please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

