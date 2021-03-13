May 23, 1942—Mar. 9, 2021

CORINTH – Robert G. Matraw Jr., 78, of West Maple St., passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on May 23, 1942 in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Joyce (Kane) Matraw.

Bob attended School in Port Henry.

He married Patricia I. Gonyo on August 6, 1967 in Crown Point, where they first resided for several years before moving to Corinth in 1985. Pat passed away August 21, 2020 following 53 years of marriage.

Bob worked as a self-employed subcontractor for many years for Bob Balough and most recently for Eric Hayes until his retirement in 2004.

He was a longtime member of Memories on Wheel Car Club.

Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, was an avid NY Yankees fan, and loved going to antique car shows. He had a great scene of humor and was known for his snappy comebacks.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by one son, Kenneth Matraw and by two siblings, Eddie Matraw and Jay Matraw.