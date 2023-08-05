Robert G. LaCross

Sept. 28, 1931 - June 17, 2023

EAGLE, ID — Robert G. LaCross went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was 91 years old.

He was born in Hudson Falls, NY to Theresa (Chabot) and Lester LaCross on Sept. 28, 1931, the oldest of three children.

He lost his beloved wife of 65 years, Irene, to cancer in 2016, his only son, Micheal LaCross, in 2018, his son-in-law, Paul Jewell, also in 2018, and his brother, Donald LaCross, in 2021.

He is survived by his daughter, Diane Croft (Richard); his grandchildren: Lisa Mondoux (Richard), Sean Jewell (Sara), and Jessica Greene (Brandon); and his great-grandchildren: Ethan and Ryan Mondoux, and Madison and William Greene; as well as his sister, Janet Clear; his sister-in-law, Kaye LaCross; and his many nieces and nephews.

Robert earned his bachelor's degree in accounting at Ryder College in Trenton, NJ and was offered a position at Ernst and Ernst in NYC upon graduation. Son, Michael, was born while Robert and Irene lived in NJ and daughter, Diane when they lived on Staten Island. Eventually, Robert and his family returned to Hudson Falls, where he worked for Carswell Motors in Glens Falls until 1968.

He then moved the family to California. There, Robert worked for numerous automobile agencies in management positions until he retired. Eventually, Robert and Irene returned to Hudson Falls, where they spent the rest of their lives together. After Irene passed away, Robert was blessed by niece, Lori LaPoint, friend, Sheryl Morrow, and his son, Mike LaCross, who made it a point to visit weekly and help him with day-to-day situations that arose.

In 2022, Robert was tested and exhibited signs of dementia, so he was brought to Idaho to live with his daughter, Diane and her husband, Richard, for the last 14 months of his life. There, he once again started enjoying a social life, dancing every Sunday night at the Nampa Eagles Club, watching all the Boise State University football games and the NFL games with Diane and Richard, and sitting out on the patio, sunning himself.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at St. Mary/St. Paul's Church, on the Park, in Hudson Falls, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by The Rev. Robert Powhida. Rite of committal will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery on Vaughn Road in the Town of Kingsbury.

Donations in Robert's name may be made to Keystone Hospice, 21 N. Fisher Park Way, Eagle, ID 83616, or your favorite charity.

