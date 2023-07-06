July 17, 1944—July 2, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Robert Fitzgerald, 78, of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Albany Medical Center, after a short illness.

Born on July 17, 1944, in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late John and Rose (McConihe) Fitzgerald.

Robert attended South Glens Falls High School.

In 1973, he married Marcia Murphy at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. One of Bob’s proudest moments was being able to celebrate 50 years of marriage to his wife Marcia this past January.

Bob worked for Decora for 18 years as a Printer Operator.

He was a painter, he loved working in his yard, entertaining friends and family, Spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Bob was so very proud of his daughters and grandchildren. Supporting them in everything they did. Bob loved his great-granddaughter, Khora, and cherished every minute he got to spend with her. He will be greatly missed by all that loved and cherished him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joan Kelly and her husband, Phil Kelly and his brothers: John Fitzgerald and Ronald Fitzgerald and his brother-in-law, Joe Ciccone.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marcia Fitzgerald; his daughter, Cathleen (Kevin) Roberts and their children: Aaliyah (John), PFC Carter Roberts, Averielle and Cayden; his daughter, Nancy Fitzgerald and her son, Devin Nadeau; his great-granddaughter and best friend, Khora Roberts; his sisters: Dian (Mike) Brow, Judy (Lewis) Ross and Linda Ciccone; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Bob’s memory may be sent to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.