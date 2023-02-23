QUEENSBURY — It is with great sadness that we announce Robert passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, after a long illness. He is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Sobiecki Novak; and stepdad Edward Novak; also his aunts and uncles.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 35 years and partner in crime , Robin Granados Zukowski; his friend and stepson, Aaron (Val) Moore; grandboys: Caden, William and Austin; his aunt, Josie Maloney and several cousins.

Robert cherished his friends and family.

He had a real flair in the kitchen and on the grill. His meatballs were always in demand. He said watching the cooking channel was like going to school.

He loved to watch boxing and was 24 and 0 in the Army.

He loved fast cars, Street Outlaws was a favorite show of his. One of his favorite pastimes was to ride his Harley “The Enterprize.” He never wanted to return home the same way as he left.

Robert taught himself to play guitar. He loved country music and learned many Willie Nelson songs. Willie would be proud.

He loved his camp in Lake George “The Blaze” always had a fire going.

Sincere thanks to the Dr’s, nurses and staff at Glens Falls Hospital. Also heartfelt thanks to High Peaks Hospice in Glens Falls. The nurses and staff were so kind, helpful and compassionate. They made this journey so much easier to navigate.

Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Robert’s family Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany NY, 12206, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. His funeral Service will immediately follow at 1 p.m in the funeral home. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorways. The Rite of Committal will follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to High Peaks Hospice.

