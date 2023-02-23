QUEENSBURY — It is with great sadness that we announce Robert passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, after a long illness. He is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Sobiecki Novak; and stepdad Edward Novak; also his aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 35 years and partner in crime , Robin Granados Zukowski; his friend and stepson, Aaron (Val) Moore; grandboys: Caden, William and Austin; his aunt, Josie Maloney and several cousins.
Robert cherished his friends and family.
He had a real flair in the kitchen and on the grill. His meatballs were always in demand. He said watching the cooking channel was like going to school.
He loved to watch boxing and was 24 and 0 in the Army.
He loved fast cars, Street Outlaws was a favorite show of his. One of his favorite pastimes was to ride his Harley “The Enterprize.” He never wanted to return home the same way as he left.
Robert taught himself to play guitar. He loved country music and learned many Willie Nelson songs. Willie would be proud.
He loved his camp in Lake George “The Blaze” always had a fire going.
Sincere thanks to the Dr’s, nurses and staff at Glens Falls Hospital. Also heartfelt thanks to High Peaks Hospice in Glens Falls. The nurses and staff were so kind, helpful and compassionate. They made this journey so much easier to navigate.
Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Robert’s family Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany NY, 12206, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. His funeral Service will immediately follow at 1 p.m in the funeral home. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorways. The Rite of Committal will follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to High Peaks Hospice.
To leave a message for the family or view other helpful services please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.