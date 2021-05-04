Oct. 2, 1935—May 2, 2021

PUTNAM STATION — Robert F. Rock, 85, of Putnam Station, NY, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday morning, May 2, 2021, from his home, with his wife and caregiver at his side.

Born in Ticonderoga, NY, on October 2, 1935, he was the son of the late Fayette Rock and Viola (Newton) Rock.

He attended Ticonderoga High School, then began working at International Paper Company, where he was a machinist for 32 years until he had a disabling stroke on October 18, 1988, at the age of 53.

Bob married Joan (Nichols) Rock on January 21, 1961 at the Putnam Log Chapel. They celebrated their 60-year Anniversary this year.

Bob was a member of the Putnam Log Chapel for many years. He was also in the National Guard for 12 years. He enjoyed Archery Club, softball pitching, mowing his lawn for many years, and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed going for rides and waving to many friends driving by his porch.