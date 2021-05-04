Oct. 2, 1935—May 2, 2021
PUTNAM STATION — Robert F. Rock, 85, of Putnam Station, NY, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday morning, May 2, 2021, from his home, with his wife and caregiver at his side.
Born in Ticonderoga, NY, on October 2, 1935, he was the son of the late Fayette Rock and Viola (Newton) Rock.
He attended Ticonderoga High School, then began working at International Paper Company, where he was a machinist for 32 years until he had a disabling stroke on October 18, 1988, at the age of 53.
Bob married Joan (Nichols) Rock on January 21, 1961 at the Putnam Log Chapel. They celebrated their 60-year Anniversary this year.
Bob was a member of the Putnam Log Chapel for many years. He was also in the National Guard for 12 years. He enjoyed Archery Club, softball pitching, mowing his lawn for many years, and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed going for rides and waving to many friends driving by his porch.
He is survived by his wife Joan; his son Michael Rock; his daughters and sons-in-law: Karen and Dan Cook and Kathleen and Keith Wheaton; his seven grandchildren: Arielle Wheaton, Eliana Wheaton, Elijah Wheaton, Joshua Cook, James Cook, John Cook and Joel Cook; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides Bob’s parents, he was predeceased by his three sisters: Margaret, Eleanor and Velma; and his three brothers: Earl, Ray and Charles.
Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St. Ticonderoga. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 noon at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station.
The family wishes to thank Bob’s special friends and caregivers, Mary Jane and Barbara.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.