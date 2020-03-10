Dec. 10, 1931 — March 4, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Robert F. Macfarland, 88, formerly of Newburgh, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones following a long illness. The son of Frederick R. and Martha Macfarland, Robert was born in Newburgh.

Robert graduated Newburgh Free Academy in 1949. There he received the 50th annual World War Memorial Scholarship and was president of Bach Chorus as well as member of the NFA Music Council, A Cappella and Boy’s Glee Club. After graduating NFA, Robert attended Trinity College and completed his professional education in banking at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

Robert began his career in banking in 1950 when he joined the Highland National Bank of Newburgh. In 1956, Robert was appointed manager of the bank’s first branch in Vails Gate, New York. In 1963, Robert was promoted to vice president of Highland National Bank’s new main office at 385 Broadway and by 1971 Robert was President of Highland National Bank.

Furthering his banking career Robert became Chairman and CEO of Norstar’s Mid-Hudson Banking Group, Chairman and CEO of Norstar Long Island Group and Chairman and CEO of the largest of the New York State Banking Group, Norstar Bank of Upstate New York.