March 27, 1938—May 25, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert F. Macey, Jr., 84, of Ella Drive, went to be with his beloved wife, Joan, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Born on March 27, 1938, in Fort Edward, he was a lifelong area resident and son of the late Robert F. and Beverley (Rivers) Macey, Sr.

Following high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served in the 8th Infantry Division from 1960 to 1963. He served during the Vietnam era as a Private First Class and was stationed in Germany, earning his sharpshooter medal for rifle and machine gun accuracy. While in Germany, Bob was a truck driver, transporting troops from the 504th and 505th Parachute Infantry.

After returning home from Germany and being discharged from the Army, he soon began his long career at Hercules/Ciba-Geigy in Queensbury. Following his retirement, Bob found he liked to stay busy and could not sit still, so he began working at Queensbury schools as a custodian.

While he was serving his country, Bob married the love of his life, Joan Varley. They were married for 54 wonderful years at the time of her passing in 2016.

He was a man of great faith and a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. After Bob and Joan moved to South Glens Falls, they began attending St. Michael’s the Archangel Church.

He had a great love for his community, and very near and dear to his heart was his time served as a lifelong volunteer for the Hudson Falls Fire Department. During his time in the Fire Department, Bob made many wonderful friends. He also volunteered his time with the Fort Edward Rescue Squad as a driver and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bob took great pride in his home and yard and took meticulous care of it. He was an outgoing, social man who loved being with his family and friends, and always enjoyed a party where he could be found with a cold beer in his hand. Weekend cookouts and time spent at the pool with his family were always the highlight of his week. Bob’s family was the center of his life and he loved watching his grandchildren grow.

He was a dedicated Buffalo Bills fan, even when they were losing bad. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, ice fishing, snowmobiling, speed skating and watching the local car races at Albany Saratoga Speedway in Malta and Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Vermont.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Joan Macey, who passed away March 1, 2016.

He is survived by his children: Patrick Macey and his wife, Kristy of South Glens Falls, Michele Leonka and her husband, Christopher of Queensbury, and Nancy Kearney and her husband, Jim of South Glens Falls; six grandchildren: Brendan Leonka and his wife, Katie of Glens Falls, Jared Macey and his wife, Marissa of South Glens Falls, Brittany Nikas and her husband, Alex of Lake George, Derek Macey and his wife, Alexa of Queensbury, and Aidan Kearney and Kelan Kearney both of South Glens Falls; his great-grandchildren: Noah, Tenley, Kennedy, Bryson, Calla, Burkley, Macey and Magnolia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls, with the Rev. Tony Childs, Pastor, officiating.

The Rite of Committal with full military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

The family would like to thank the staff on T-3 at Glens Falls Hospital for their kind and loving care during Bob’s time there.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.