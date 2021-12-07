Dec. 19, 1972—Dec. 2, 2021

COHOES — Robert F. Ferri, 48, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 19, 1972, son of Robert F. Ferri and the late Lucy Ferri in Schenectady.

Rob worked for many years as at Golub Corporation. He loved old cars, especially Chevelles. He also enjoyed “tinkering,” fixing things specifically electronics. Rob also loved “magnet fishing.” Rob’s most cherished times were those he spent with family and the people he loved. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and son. Rob’s children were the light of his life and being their father was one of his greatest joys. He will be very dearly missed.

Rob is survived by his beloved wife, Jeri-Lynn Ferri; children: Jesse Ferri, Emily Ferri; step-son, Giovani Ortiz (June); his father, Robert; sister, Sara Paniccia (Joseph); nephews and niece, Joseph Paniccia, Andrew Paniccia, Mia Paniccia; and close family friend, Kathy Wilcox and many other relatives and friends.

In following his wishes, services will be private.

Those wishing to honor his memory are welcome to make a contribution to his children by contacting his family.

