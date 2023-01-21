Dec. 22, 1958—Jan. 17, 2023

ARGYLE — Robert F. “Bob” Locke, 64, of Argyle, passed away Jan. 17, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls.

Born Dec. 22, 1958, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Sheila (Lackey) Sweet and the late Robert N. Locke.

Bob attended South Glens Falls High School and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He proudly served his county from 1978 to 1981, being stationed in Korea and Michigan.

On Aug. 21, 1994, Bob married Bethany Jameson in Hampton, NH.

Bob had a passion for classic and model cars. He was known to be a car enthusiast and loved going to model car shows and expos. Besides cars, Bob loved all animals and at one time, owned and cared for horses. He also loved riding around his property in an ATV. Bob will be remembered for his great sense of humor, all of his jokes and his ability to socialize.

Survivors include his wife, Bethany Locke of Argyle; his children: Chad and Daryl Locke; his mother, Sheila Sweet of South Glens Falls; his siblings: Wanda Sargent (Bob) of Granville, Joseph Locke (Cindy) of Fort Edward, Lisa Gailey (Bill) of South Glens Falls, Shawn Locke of Fort Ann, Nichole Locke of Queensbury; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A memorial service will be conducted, Saturday, at 5 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.

All are welcome to a gathering at the American Legion, Post 574, on Pearl St., in Hudson Falls, following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bob may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

