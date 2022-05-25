July 12, 1963—May 22, 2022

BRANT LAKE — Robert Erwin “Harvey” Harpp, 58, died Sunday, May 22, 1922 at Elderwood of North Creek Nursing Home.

Born July 12, 1963 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Erwin Harpp of Chestertown and the late Donna J. (Salyers) Harpp.

Robert grew up in Chestertown and graduated from North Warren Central School, he moved to Brant Lake 30 years ago. He owned Living Earth Designs and sold tie-dye T-shirts in 44 states.

He was also employed as a snowmaker at Gore Mountain Ski, was a security guard at Aviation Mall, was a NYS Guide and also worked doing construction for many years. He was a member of Horicon Volunteer Fire Department. He was an artist, musician, fisherman, hunter, trapper, gardener, he also enjoyed swimming and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed sharing his adventures about hiking in the National Parks and camping all across the United States. He lived life by his own rules.

Besides his father, he is survived by one brother Michael Harpp of Chestertown; one sister Barbara (Jim) Pelliccione of Rutland, VT; two nieces: Audrey Drum of Gansevoort and Megan Harpp of Brooklyn; two grand-nieces Audrianna Drum, Mya Elizabeth Harpp; one grand-nephew Jonathan Drum; also many aunts, uncles and cousins.

At Robert’s request all services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.