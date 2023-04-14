April 6, 1940—April 7, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Robert Emerson Beckwith, of Queensbury, NY, passed away on April 7, 2023. He was born on April 6, 1940, to Hilda (Thomas) and Harvey Emerson Beckwith in Glens Falls, NY.

Robert graduated from Whitehall High School, Class of 1957. Robert attended Albany Business College. After graduation, he returned home to work alongside his father in the family fuel oil business, H.E. Beckwith, eventually expanding it and renaming it, E & R Beckwith, Inc. He never hesitated to go above and beyond for his clients, friends, and family. He retired in 1990.

Throughout his life Bob enjoyed camping, golfing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, hunting, traveling, playing cards, dominoes, and board games. Bob especially enjoyed gatherings with his friends. He was known for his sense of humor. Bob was deeply loved by his family and friends.

Robert is survived by four children: Deborah (Kenneth) Aubin of Rising Sun, MD, Melissa Knipes of Granville, NY, Michael (Donna) Beckwith of Hinsdale, NH, and Christopher Beckwith of Huntington, WV. Bob had ten grandchildren: Kirsten (Sebastian) Schafer, Nathan Aubin, Eric (Susan) Aubin, Rachel Aubin, Samantha Knipes, Kristina (Tanner) Dewey, Terrence Knipes, Jade (Zachary) Robinson, Baley Beckwith; and six great-grandchildren: Kaden, Jayla, Felicity, Calvin, Wesley, and Grayson. Bob was the eldest child in his family, followed by three sisters: Linda Kirker, Jill Trombley, and Faye Beckwith-Trombley, all of Queensbury, NY. He was blessed by many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Dale (Van Liew) Beckwith, his second wife, Monica (Norton) Beckwith, his brother-in-law, Robert D. Kirker, and his son-in-law, Terry E. Knipes.

Bob passed away peacefully at his home with his friend, Helen Scalo by his side. Bob and Helen enjoyed camping and traveling adventures. Katie, his faithful dog was a source of comfort to Bob every day. Bob was thankful for his neighbors who became close friends.

Bob requested no calling hours or services upon his death. The family respects his wishes. The family takes solace knowing that Bob is now pain free and at peace.

Robert’s arrangements are under the care if the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

