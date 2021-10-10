Robert Edward Lundberg

EASTON/SURPRISE, AZ — Mr. Robert E. Lundberg “Bob”, 85 of Surprise, AZ, beloved partner of Carol Flannigan, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021, at Banner Del Webb Hospital under the care of Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late Edward and Ruth (Wolff) Lundberg and brother to the late David Lundberg.

Bob left the family farm in Easton to attend SUNY Morrisville as well as Clarkson University, where he studied electrical engineering. He embarked on a long rewarding career as an Engineer for General Electric after which he established his own consulting business which he enjoyed for nearly 20 years before his retirement well into his 70’s. He loved his work which took him to several countries where he was very successful navigating international business cultures.

Bob had a tremendous commitment to education and served as a member of the Greenwich Central School Board in upstate New York for nearly 15 years. When asked by one of his daughters what he would do if he won the lottery, his response, “make sure every child at Greenwich High School had an opportunity to go to college.” Bob had a strong sense of home for Greenwich/Easton, NY where he always treasured the family farm and hunting season traditions with his son, brothers, extended family, and friends.