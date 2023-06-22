Aug. 7, 1947—June 19, 2023
QUEENSBURY — Robert Edward Hughes, 75, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2023 surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer.
Bob was born on Aug. 7, 1947, to Joseph and Thelma (Edmonds) Hughes in Ticonderoga, NY.
Survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan (Periard) Hughes; his children: Danielle (Brian) Bishop, Michelle (Mike) Beaney, Robert J. Hughes all of Lake Placid, NY and Katie Mae (Travis) Gonyea of Jacksonville, NC; his six grandchildren: Skyler, Emma, Brooke, Briar, Wyatt and Everett; his sister, Judy (Doug) Koch; brothers: Jeff (Kim) Hughes and Greg (Lori) Hughes; aunts: Pat Butler and Gladys Hastings; his very close cousins: Tom (Patti) Edwards and Terry (Steve) Mitchell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob will be greatly missed by his constant canine companion, Maggie.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, brothers: Joe, Russell, Leo, Mike and Wally. His uncle and aunt George and Rita Edwards with whom he lived with during his high school years, and his in-laws, Gene and Agnes Periard.
A special thank you to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Dr. Stoutenburg, and High Peaks Hospice (Lori and Alita), his sister-in-law and “personal nurse” Mary Lamkins for their compassionate care. Also, a special thank you to sister-in-law, Patty Gordon, for providing meals for the family during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center.
A memorial Mass service and reception celebrating Bob will take place at a later date.
For online condolences and service details once finalized please visit Konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Konicek & Collett Funeral Home LLC, Watervliet.
