May 23, 1948 — March 27, 2020

CORINTH — Robert E. Wilkins, 71, of Pine Street, passed away Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 23, 1948 in Willsboro, he was the son of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Richard) Wilkins. He was a 1966 graduate of Corinth Central School.

He married Jill Sutliff on April 24, 1976 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Corinth.

Robert jointly owned and operated a private contracting business, S & R Construction for 30 years. He was an accomplished cabinet maker who truly enjoyed his work and gave each and every project 110 percent.

Besides his work, Bob enjoyed boating on Lake Champlain.

He was predeceased by his parents, a son, Eric Wilkins and a brother, Gale Wilkins.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Jill Wilkins; his brothers, Michael (MaryBeth) Wilkins of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Anthony “Joseph” Wilkins of Naples, Florida, Patrick (Terri) Wilkins of Queensbury; his sisters-in-law, Julie (John) Pasmik of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Jean Sutliff-Stanley of Chandler, Arizona and several nieces and nephews.

There are no public calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wilkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

