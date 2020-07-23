LIVE OAK, Fla. — Robert E. Schiavi, Jr. unexpectedly passed away at home in Live Oak, Florida back on June 5, 2020 at the age of 64. Bob was predeceased by his beloved father, Robert E. Schiavi, Sr.

He is survived by, and will forever be remembered and loved by his mother, Jean K. Schiavi; his two children, Robert E. Schiavi, III (and his wife Kaylie), Michael M. Schiavi, and their mother Donna T. Schiavi; and his four siblings, Michelle S. Cameron (and her husband Dick), Matthew R. Schiavi, Marybeth S. Ghinea (and her husband Ted), and Christopher M. Schiavi (and his wife Michelle). Bob will also be loved and remembered by his two nephews, three nieces, his Aunts, many cousins, and friends.

All who knew and loved Bob knew that in life he was generous beyond measure, giving all he had to anyone in need.

In keeping with Bob’s generous heart, the family is reassured in knowing that with his death Bob has graciously donated the gift of life and healing to more than 50 people. Bob will be remembered and honored by his family peacefully and privately.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Donate Life America.