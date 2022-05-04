June 19, 1947—May 2, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Robert E. Philo, 74, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on June 19, 1947, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mildred (Beecher) Philo.

He was a 1965 graduate of South Glens Falls High School. Robert worked for Finch Pruyn Paper Company for over 31 years.

On August 13, 1967, Robert married the love of his life, Alice Vaughn, at the Baptist Church in Corinth.

Robert enjoyed watching high performance cars, NASCAR, drag racing, and spending time with friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his grandson, Bryan Philo, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 54 years, Alice; his children: Bryan (Darlene) Philo, Michael (Kim) Philo, and Matthew (Christina Keane) Philo; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Services and burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.