Dec. 14, 1950 — Jan. 5, 2020

GREENWICH — Robert E. Deyoe, 69, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at The Pines Nursing Home with his daughter by his side.

Born in Cambridge on Dec. 14, 1950, he was the son of the late Norman and Anna (Brayton) Deyoe.

Robert attended Cambridge School. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Germany.

On Aug. 11, 1973, he married Dianna Allen in Hudson Falls.

He worked for the WSWHE BOCES and worked for himself as a landscaper.

Robert enjoyed the outdoors and especially enjoyed having a couple cocktails with his family and friends.

In addition to parents he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Robert Murphey.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 46 years, Dianna Deyoe; daughter, Stacey Deyoe; granddaughter, Hayley Batchelder; sisters, Norma Jean Murphey, and Mary Ann Tucker; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Robert's request there will be no calling hours.