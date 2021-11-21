January 5, 1939—July 20, 2021

GLENS FALLS—Robert E. Brown, 82, passed away July 20, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness. Bob was born in Rhinebeck NY on January 5, 1939 to Harold and Lena (Bahns) Brown.

Bob attended Horicon Central School, home of the Bulldogs, where he participated in football, basketball and baseball. He grew up living on Bent-Lee Farm where his family raised black angus bulls. His dad was the caretaker for 31 years. Bob won many ribbons showing the bulls at the Warren County Fair Grounds in Warrensburg. Later in life he took up residence at The Countryside Adult Home where he had a perfect view of the fairgrounds and enjoyed reflecting back on those great memories, sharing them with both his girls and staff at the Countryside.

Bob loved working outdoors, taking pride in caring for his lawn and the meticulous care of all of his vehicles. He was a lover of Ford, especially his 1968 Ford Galaxy. He worked at UPS at a young age for a few years, then moved onto the pipe cleaning business, working for multiple companies. One company in particular was Kramar Construction before he retired. One unfortunate highlight of his time with them, was working at 91 with the cleaning up process.

Bob loved NASCAR, horse racing, playing guitar and gambling. He had many great memories gambling with his brother in-law and sister in-law, Richie and Bernice Roberts. Bob loved Elvis. He collected lot’s of his memorabilia. He owned all Elvis’s movies and even took some of his family to visit Elvis’s home in Tennessee. He loved watching western movies as well. Some of his favorite actors were John Wayne, Matt Dillion, Jimmy Stewart and Clint Eastwood.

Bob is pre deceased by his parents, Harold and Lee Brown, his first wife of 25 years Beverly (Roberts) Brown, whom he had five girls with, and a grandson, Joshua Mitchell.

He is survived by his five daughters with Beverly: Cindy (Rick) Smith of Brant Lake, Sandy Myers of Queensbury, Pam (Aaron) Lawson of Thurman, Sue (Rob) Smith of Brant Lake, Wendy (Shawn) Flynn of Colorado and Casey and Emily Brown of New Jersey by his third wife, Cathy Brown. Other survivors are his second wife of four years, Lynda Smith of Chestertown. His sister, Joan (Martin) Meade of Brant Lake and significant other, of 18 years, Donna Bartholomew.

Donna and Bob enjoyed spending time together. Donna took great care of him for those 18 years, especially when he was declining in life. She was a great support system for him. He is also survived by grandchildren: Angela (Doug) Cherrier, Melissa (Chad) Pierson, Andrew Smith, Lauren ( Steve) White, Alyssa ( Joash) Smith, Erik Myers, Aaron (Jenna) Lawson, Heather Lawson, Jaden and Jacob Smith, Layton (Emma) Flynn, Dylan Flynn and Kendall Flynn. Great-grandchildren are Skylar Cherrier, Meghan, Mallory, Nolan, Lydia and Lincoln Pierson, Liam, Chloe and Josie White, Brighton and Josie Flynn. There are many nieces and nephews.

Bob has been greatly missed. His daughters think of him often and will continue to embrace the many memories they’ve had with him, down to his silliness and his famous look of wearing his sunglasses on his forehead.

A private burial service will be held in 2022.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.