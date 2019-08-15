April 14, 1983 — Aug. 12, 2019 HUDSON FALLS — Robert E. “Bobby” Labshere III, 36, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Born on April 14, 1983, he was the son of Mary (Lewis) and Aike Drenth and his father, the late Robert E. Labshere II.
Following Bobby’s graduation from Granville High School, he attended Cobleskill State College.
After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Bobby proudly served from 2003 to 2008. During his tour, he served a year in Afghanistan as a mechanic supervisor and had an opportunity to service Air Force One. Bobby also was a member of the Air Force color guard, representing his branch at veterans’ funerals.
After his discharge, he worked as an independent contractor in Iraq.
Bobby was a natural athlete. He played football, baseball and at one time he played volleyball alone, against 15 other people, and won. He also enjoyed watching sports on television, especially the New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills.
Bobby loved to spend time with his son, Brayden. Over several summers, they spent many beautiful days going the Great Escape together. He loved taking part in any adventures with his son. Brayden was the center of his life. He was a wonderful father and a great son, who always let his mother know he loved her. Bobby had a wonderful sense of humor and could make everyone he met laugh. He will be missed by his family and his friends.
Survivors include his son, Brayden Labshere; his mother and stepfather, Mary and Aike Drenth; his stepmother, Lisa Joerg; his maternal grandmother, Jean Lewis Bartlett; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Sandra Bigelow; his sister, Kelly Alexander and brother-in-law, Josh Alexander; his sister, Sara Labshere; his brothers, Christopher Labshere and Alex Labshere; and many aunts, uncles, one niece, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home.
Following the funeral service, Bobby will be laid to rest with full military honors at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
